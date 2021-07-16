Project Shakespeare is set to perform William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” across the region this summer.
The production is directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, founder and director of Project Shakespeare, along with Associate Director Sarah Wendy Burman as music and movement director, Braeden Hatfield as stage manager and Nicolas Hatfield as assistant stage manager.
The play, which was written around 1595, involves a feuding fairy king and queen, four runaway lovers and a troupe of wannabe actors rehearsing a play.
The company of Project Shakespeare students range in age from 8 to 18 and include: Dylan Bay Blair, Brooke, Burman, Molly Burman, Maya Fredrickson, Travis Hatfield, Brady Kershaw, Madeline Latini, Seamus Malloy, Helen Martynuska, Harold Thomas McCarthy, Benjamin Michaud, Max Michaud, Lif Petrova, Yar Petrov, Emmy Ratcliffe, Morgan Ratcliffe, Aram Russell, Jem Russell, Aurora Sousa, Sophia Spingola, Anna Taylor, Indigo Wolf and Kali Zaffrann.
Performance schedule:
July 28: Putnam Park, Peterborough
July 30: Garden Sanctuary at Dublin Community Church
Aug. 6: Cathedral of the Pines, Rindge
Aug. 7: Jaffrey Civic Center
Aug. 11: Monadnock Food Co-op, Keene
Aug. 13: New Ipswich Congregational Church
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Reservations are requested at projectshakespeare.org.
Dinner performances are also scheduled at two area venues: The Hancock Inn (535-3318) Aug. 1 and 8; and Aldworth Manor (827-2854) in Harrisville on Aug. 3.
For more details, contact Deborah Shakespeare Thurber at projectshakespeare@gmail.com or visit www.projectshakespeare.org.