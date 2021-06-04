Project Shakespeare is now accepting applications from students ages 7 to 18 for its 2021 summer season.
Founded in 1994, Project Shakespeare offers professional theater instruction using voice, movement and acting to help students experience Shakespeare’s language in action. No audition is required but new students are encouraged to interview.
The season includes a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and theater workshops focusing on stage combat, Shakespeare’s language, scene and monologue work.
Tuition is $300 and includes participation in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and all workshops. Tuition for students ages 7 to 10 is $100. Full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals begin June 21 and run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances run from the last week of July through mid-August.
COVID-19 safety protocols will include working outdoors, social distancing and masks.
For information, contact Project Shakespeare founder and director Deborah Shakespeare Thurber at projectshakespeare@gmail.com or visit www.projectshakespeare.org.