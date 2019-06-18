Project Shakespeare, a non-profit youth theater education company based in Jaffrey, has received two recent grants.
The organization received $3,000 from The Oleonda Jameson Trust. This grant will be used for scholarships to economically disadvantaged students participating in Project Shakespeare programs throughout the year.
They also received a $4,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation on the recommendation of the Putnam Foundation, in support of their 2019 summer season.
“Project Shakespeare’s work is grounded in the belief that the arts are an essential part of a child’s education and that William Shakespeare wrote plays about the human condition better than anyone else. Combine those two tenants and you have the bedrock on which the process of every play we do with students as young as 7 on up is built. That is why Project Shakespeare’s Board of Directors, staff and students are extremely grateful for this generous gift which will continue to ensure that we bring quality theatre education to all students in the Monadnock region regardless of a their financial resources,” stated Founder and Director, Deborah ShakespeareThurber.
For information about Project Shakespeare’s upcoming 25th Anniversary Summer Season of Shakespeare visit projectshakespeare.org.