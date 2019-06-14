Project Shakespeare is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a summer season of Shakespeare productions for the entire family.
An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. at The Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. Admission is free; donations are accepted. The evening’s events will include a stage combat demonstration, scenes from “Twelfth Night” and “The Tempest,” as well as a reading from “King Lear.”
This summer both PS Too! students (ages 5-12) and the Main Stage students (ages 13-18) will perform side by side in two of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.
In Shakespeare’s celebrated comedy, “Twelfth Night,” the lines between gender, identity and love are blurred. And in “The Tempest,” one of Shakespeare’s final plays, he tells a story of romance, sorcery and love on a remote island.
New ticket prices this summer are $10 for adults, and $5 children 12 and under. Tickets for the double-bill shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door a half-hour prior to performance. In the event of rain, outdoor performances will be moved to an indoor venue except in Hancock.
Performances of “Twelfth Night”:
Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at the Oak Park Pavilion, 971 Forest Road, Greenfield.
Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the First Church in Jaffrey, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey Center
Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at The Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St.
Performances of “The Tempest”:
Wednesday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at Aldworth Manor, 184 Aldworth Manor Road, Harrisville.
Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. at the Fitzwilliam Green.
Sunday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St.
Performances of both:
Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St.
Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at The Hancock Inn, 33 Main St.
Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge.
The season will end with a single performance of “King Lear” performed by alumni students from the past 25 years at Aldworth Manor, 184 Aldworth Manor Road, Harrisville. Admission is $40 adults and $30 seniors and children 12 and under and includes gourmet dinner and performance. Beverages and gratuity not included. This event will be held on the lawn but in the event of rain will moved inside the manor. Alumni students currently work in television and theater, journalism, law, military and finance.
Information: projectshakespeare.org.