A program on how to be ready in case of medical and financial emergencies will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Chesterfield Library, presented by Financial Adviser Robert Roland.
Do your loved ones have the information they would need to help you during a medical emergency? Are they prepared with the financial information they might need if an emergency occurs? Roland will discuss how to prepare for medical and financial emergencies. He will also cover strategies for preventing the "living emergency" that can occur when people run out of money in retirement.
Free workbooks will be provided for all participants. The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required.