Xandri Clifton, an interpretive ranger working with N.H. State Parks, will present a program on bats in New Hampshire Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road, from noon to 1 p.m.
Clifton will discuss adaptations of bats and will also touch on white-nose syndrome, an emerging disease that is killing bats in the United States and Canada.
This program is part of the Ingalls Memorial Library's Learn@Lunch program. Attendees may bring a lunch; dessert will be provided. Admission is free.
Information: 899-3303 or donna@ingallslibrary.com.