The Peterborough Town Library will host storyteller Jeff Belanger on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. for a presentation of ghost stories and legends.
One of New England’s premiere storytellers, Belanger seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters and legends from all over the world and close to home.
With all new stories for 2019, the “Ghosts and Legends” presentation highlights Belanger’s own adventures, his research from his books and the television programs he’s worked on, plus great stories of the unusual and the haunted. His program will delve into the reasons behind the legends.
Belanger will be available for a book signing following the event. The event is free and open to the public but space is limited.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.