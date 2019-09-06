The Marlborough Historical Society will meet Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Marlborough Community House, 160 Main St./Route 101, for a presentation by Alan Rumrill, executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, on glass making in New Hampshire from 1780 to 1886.
In those years, glass houses in Temple, Keene, Suncook, Lyndeborough and Stoddard produced some of the most important glass in American history. These early factories made window glass, bottles and tableware that today are displayed in major museums, historical societies and private collections. In his illustrated presentation, Rumrill will tell the story of New Hampshire’s glass industry and show numerous pieces of glass made in Cheshire County.
Following the presentation, refreshments will be served. The public is invited. Information: 876-3980.