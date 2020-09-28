The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is set to host a program on newts and salamanders on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The public is invited to join Antioch University New England graduate student staff at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve to learn about native newts and salamanders.
The program will focus on red-backed salamanders and red efts and their unique life history. The group will hike along the red diamond trail as leaders share insights about the amphibians’ reproductive cycles, behaviors and ecology, and search for the species under logs and rocks.
The 1.2-mile round-trip moderately strenuous hike begins at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road in Keene at 10 a.m. Space is limited to 10 participants due to COVID-19. Masks and physical distancing are required. Registration is required: 283-2115 or colonypreserve@antioch.edu.