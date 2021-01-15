Boston University Professor Walter Earl Fluker, the Martin Luther King Jr. Professor Emeritus of Ethical Leadership in the School of Theology, will speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Fluker will address the quest for democratic space in Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the great world house. The live virtual event is presented by the Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee and Keene State College Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning.
In his Nobel Peace Prize lecture, Martin Luther King Jr. evoked the image of a great “world house” in which all people have to live together — a family “separated in ideas, culture, and interests who, because we can never again live without each other, must learn, somehow, in this one big world, to live with each other.”
Fluker’s commentary will be followed by audience questions and discussion.
The event is free and open to all. To register, go to MLK Celebration Jaffrey-Rindge on Facebook. Additional free programming may be accessed on the Facebook page.