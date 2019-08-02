Jerry Frost, Professor Emeritus at Swarthmore College, will discuss the topic of “William Penn: The Enigmatic Founding Father” at Antrim’s James A. Tuttle Library on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Penn was the founder of the Pennsylvania colony, an effective intermediary with Native Americans, and a determined advocate of religious freedom.
Dr. Frost is the author of five books, parts of two others, and numerous scholarly articles.
The talk will be followed by a question and answer session.