Professional storyteller and author Simon Brooks will join Jaffrey librarians in two locations Wednesday, July 31, to amuse and entertain readers of all ages.
Thanks to two summer readers grants to the Jaffrey Public Library from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF), Brooks will join the library and members of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club in the morning to entertain middle school students at Camp BEST as a grand finale to the summer camp program.
He then heads to the Jaffrey Public Library for a 1 p.m. storytelling and book giveaway event, open to all Monadnock Region families. Brooks, who visited the library two years ago, is back to share stories, and CLiF will treat each child to two free books to take home for their personal libraries.
Registration is required for a head count to make sure CLiF sends enough books. This event is free and open to the public.
This event is rain or shine, and may take place on the library lawn or be moved indoors to the main floor of the library, depending on the weather and number of registrants.
For more information or to register, call the library at 532-7301.
CLiF has provided free literacy programs and brand-new books to low-income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 in almost 85 percent of the communities in New Hampshire and Vermont. To learn more, visit CLiF at http://clifonline.org/.