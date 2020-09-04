Abby Sherman, co-manager of the Price Chopper in Brattleboro, presented donations totaling more than $1,700 to The Warrior Connection (TWC), during a brief ceremony at the grocery store on Canal Street on Aug. 21.
In doing so, Sherman fulfilled a promise she made to her grandfather, a U.S. veteran, whom she remembered asking her as a young girl to “pay it forward” on behalf of all those who have served the country in uniform. The donation concluded a Price Chopper fundraising event held across more than 15 Price Chopper locations in the region stewarded by Sherman and supported by senior managers James Carlson and Jed Pattison.
On hand to receive the donations were current and former Brattleboro-based TWC Board Members Peter May, Robert Tortolani, Kirsten Beske and Mark Terry.
“TWC’s innovative residential retreats help veterans and their families overcome the negative impacts of PTSD, military sexual trauma and other psychological and moral injuries that challenge so many in our veteran community,” May said. “We are so grateful for today’s gift which will go a long way towards supporting a veteran or veteran spouse to participate in our program, which costs an average of $2,500 per participant, including airfare, lodging and the costs of facilitators, mentors and clinical staff over seven to eight days.”
Founded in Brattleboro, TWC’s programs have served hundreds of veterans and their families over the past 10 years.
For more information about the Warrior Connection, visit at www.warriorconnection.org.