A potluck celebration of International Women’s Day will be held Sunday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at the Cohen Room of the Keene Public Library.
International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This free public event is a collaboration between the Keene India Association, the Historical Society of Cheshire County and Keene Human Rights Committee.
Bring a dish to share with others (preferably something that reminds you of home or loved ones)
Tickets to the free event can be ordered by calling the Historical Society of Cheshire County at 352-1895.