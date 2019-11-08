Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4:30 pm, in Harrisville, at St. Denis Hall, two accomplished contemporary poets, Ellen Doré Watson and George Kalogeris will read their poems and discuss them with the audience. This is the second year of a seasonal series of poetry events.
The goal of the The Loom, Poetry in Harrisville, in the thriving former mill village of Historic Harrisville, is to broaden perspectives, confidence and appreciation of what poetry can mean by weaving contemporary poets, their poetry, and the audience together in a vibrant new design.
Rebecca K. Gibson, founder of the series, long-time poetry teacher at Tufts University and published poet hopes to inspire people to trust their own attentive responses to language.
Ellen Doré Watson previous director of the Poetry Center at Smith College and named one of “24 Poets for the 21st Century” by the Library Journal has written five books of poetry and many translations from Portuguese.
George Kalogeris’ most recent book is "Guide to Greece."
The event is free and open to the public.
Books by the poets will be available for sale.