Peterborough Players will perform “Our Town” outdoors in downtown Peterborough. The Pulitzer prizewinning play, written by Thornton Wilder, will be performed Aug. 4 through 15.
“We’re the only professional theatre in the world that can do this play, in this way, in this place. It’s exciting,” Director Tom Frey said in a news release.
Wilder wrote part of “Our Town” while staying in the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough in June 1937. The Peterborough Players first performed the play in 1940, with Thornton Wilder himself consulting, and it has become the Players’ most produced show to date.
Emmy-winning actor Gordon Clapp returns to the Peterborough Players stage in the role of the stage manager. Clapp was nominated for a Tony Award for “Glengarry Glen Ross” and recently appeared in the HBO hit show “Mare of Easttown.”
Tickets for “Our Town” must be reserved ahead of time through the box office by calling 924-7585 or online at www.peterboroughplayers.org. All tickets are $47.
This year, Peterborough Players is offering 20 pay-what-you-can tickets to every performance of each show in the summer 2021 lineup, allowing anyone who needs assistance paying for tickets to attend, with a guest, for whatever they feel they can pay.
The entrance to the performance space is off Phoenix Mill Lane in Peterborough. The show will be on the 70 Main St. green behind the Monadnock Center for History & Culture and the Town House. Curtain time for all performances is 5:30 p.m.