Planet Fitness has joined Gov. Chris Sununu and NASCAR champion Joey Logano to challenge New Hampshire teens to work out for a good cause this summer as part of the company’s national initiative, the Teen Summer Challenge.
The program, piloted in New Hampshire last summer, allows teens ages 15 to 18 to work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness locations and to be automatically be entered to win a scholarship. As an additional incentive specifically for Granite State teens this year, the company will donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester if New Hampshire program participants log a combined total of 20,000 workouts this summer.
Nearly 3,000 New Hampshire teens have already signed-up and logged more than 12,000 workouts this summer. Teens ages 15–18 can still sign up to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location through Sept. 1. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at sign-up.
Additionally, all teens who sign up are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of summer, 51 teens across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a scholarship toward academics or athletics, including one $5,000 grand prize. Teens will also have the chance to win exciting prizes on Planet Fitness’ Twitter and Instagram channels, such as club swag, movie tickets and wireless headphones.
For more information on the Teen Summer Challenge, including how to sign up for the free membership at Planet Fitness locations, visit PlanetFitness.com/TeenSummerChallenge.