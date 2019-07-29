John Kane will give a talk on “Pilgrims of Woodstock” Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library
In the summer of 1969, 400,000 people from across the country came together and redefined the music scene forever. Though the legacy and lore of Woodstock lives on in the memory of its attendees, a new generation can experience the real and unedited festival through Richard Bellak’s never-before-seen photographs and John Kane’s new interviews.
Pilgrims of Woodstock offers a vivid and intimate portrait of the overlooked stars of the festival: the everyday people who made Woodstock unforgettable. The photographs and interviews capture attendees’ profound personal moments across hundreds of acres of farmland, as they meditated, played music, cooked food at night, and congregated around campfires.
For three days, they helped and relied on each other in peace and harmony. For most, it was a life-changing event. Now, as the 50th anniversary of the famed festival approaches, relive their experiences firsthand.
Kane is an educator and artist. A college professor, he teaches media, leadership and visual art courses. He grew up in Somerville, Mass., and now lives in the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire.
By 1969, Bellak’s work was in several major publications. In August of that year, the aspiring photojournalist traveled from his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the rolling Catskill Mountains. For two days he aimed his lens at the Woodstock audience.
Free and open to all.