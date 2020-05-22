Phoenix Farm of Marlborough is offering a new SNAP shares program designed to make its meat more accessible.
Through the program, anyone who buys Phoenix Farm meat with SNAP benefits will be charged half price. Phoenix Farm will cover a quarter of the price, and donors to the program will cover the other quarter.
This program is being offered at the Keene Farmers' Market, Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., for up to a $40 purchase per person per week, to the extent that the donor kitty allows. To order ahead for pickup at the market, visit https://harvesttomarket.com/farmers-market/Phoenix-Farm .
Anyone who would like to support SNAP Shares may send donations to Phoenix Farm, 350 Troy Road, Marlborough, NH 03455.
For more information, call 876-4562 or email info@phoenixfarm.org.