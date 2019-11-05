The Peterborough Town Library will screen "The Foreigner's Home" on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.
This feature-length documentary explores the vision and work of writer Toni Morrison through a 2006 exhibition she guest-curated at the Louvre. Morrison invited renowned artists whose work also deals with the experience of cultural and social displacement to join her in a public conversation that she had been pursuing for years.
After the film, Grace Aldrich will lead a brief discussion and talk about her project, Walking with Grace. She will share opportunities to participate in her unfolding practice of humanity inspired by teachers and leaders who have walked as a practice of liberation.
To learn more about Walking With Grace, visit https://www.walkingwithgrace.net.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.