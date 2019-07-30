Peterborough Town Library is offering a three-part survival series of classes this summer. These Thursday evening sessions, taught by Jocelyn Duffy, will introduce attendees to knots, navigation and some nourishing wild plants and encourage people to get outside and explore.
Knot Tying on Aug. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — This basic course will focus on how to tie something up (bind), tie something down (loop), tie two things together (bend), and how to tie a rope around something (hitch).
Map & Compass on Aug. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — This session aims to help people understand how to use these tools and become more self-reliant and confident while exploring.
Wild Edibles on Aug. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — This introductory class will offer tips for foraging safely and identifying potential treats in your own backyard.
Jocelyn Duffy has over a decade of experience developing and presenting programs about nature, science and history for federal, state, and regional organizations. An expert in natural resource management, she enjoys exploring the places where people and the environment come together.
This program is free and open to the public.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.