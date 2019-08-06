Anyone who is interested in launching a podcast is invited to attend a "Podcast 101" workshop at Peterborough Town Library.
The two-part workshop, taught by Adam Arnone, will explore the basics of writing a podcast and how to record, edit and upload. The small group class is an opportunity to gain feedback on your idea and bring it to the next level.
Classes will be held Wednesday and Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Students are asked to commit to both classes and may register by calling the library at 924-8040 or emailing Library@PeterboroughNH.gov.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.