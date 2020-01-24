The Peterborough Town Library is set to host a new series of thought-provoking community conversations called “Open Questions,” presented by N.H. Humanities.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Max Latona and Dr. Josh Tepley of Saint Anselm College will facilitate a discussion on the question, “What does it mean to be an American?” The event is free and open to the public.
The Open Questions series is dedicated to exploring essential questions about meaning and life that are important to Granite Staters and is part of the N.H. Humanities To Go Program.
Latona is an associate professor of philosophy and executive director of the Saint Anselm College’s Center for Ethics in Business and Governance. He has published numerous articles in philosophy and has been teaching philosophy and ethics for nearly 20 years.
Tepley is an associate professor of philosophy who has worked at Saint Anselm College since 2012. His current research interests include 20th-Century continental philosophy (especially Heidegger and Sartre) and analytic metaphysics (especially ontology and free will).
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.