The Peterborough Town Library has recently received a grant of $7,500 from the Ann de Nicola Trust through Citizens Bank, N.A., Trustee. The grant is specifically directed for the upgrade and restoration of the library. The mission of the trust is to give grants for the improvement and development of general health, education and welfare of Granite Staters.
Peterborough Town Library is undergoing an $8.5 million restoration and renovation. The library project is moving forward after nine years of careful planning and community input and support. Harvey Construction of Bedford is overseeing the project along with Ann Beha Architects of Boston. Construction is projected to be complete in August. During the construction period, a temporary library has been opened in the Monadnock Plaza.
To learn more about the library project, please visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org/LibraryProject or call 924-8045.