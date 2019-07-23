The Peterborough Town Library will host pastel artist Gregory John Maichack to present a hands-on workshop called “Paint the Starry Skies” on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m., as part of the 2019 Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories.”
Maichack’s workshop will start with instructions and a demonstration and then each participant will have time to create their own 12-inch by 18-inch pastel painting. High resolution reference photos of Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” will be provided, as well as hundreds of professional grade pastels, paper and pencils. Extensively researched, Maichack will also share insights and anecdotes from the life of Van Gogh throughout the two-hour workshop.
This pastel painting workshop is designed for beginners to experienced artists ages 13 and up.
Seats are limited; call 924-8040 to register. Interested participants under the age of 13 may sign up with an accompanying adult.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.