Jocelyn Duffy will teach 10 essentials of winter survival on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at Peterborough Town Library.
Participants will have a chance to try their hands at setting up an emergency shelter and discover how frame of mind is key to survival.
Duffy has more than a decade of experience developing and presenting programs about nature, science and history for federal, state and regional organizations. An expert in natural resource management, she enjoys exploring the places where people and the environment come together.
The class will be held both inside and outside the library; wear clothing appropriate for winter weather.
The program is recommended for ages 7 and up; children must be accompanied by an adult. Class size is limited. To register call the library at 924-8040 or email Library@PeterboroughNH.gov. Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St.