The Peterborough Town Library has met the recent challenge match of a two to one match up to $10,000 to honor the memory of Jim Grant, one of the original project supporters.
Grant, who died on July 26, 2016, was a lifelong Peterborough resident and nationally well-known educator who founded Staff Development for Educators along with his wife, Lillian. He was also a firefighter, businessman and community volunteer who was one of the founders of the Sunshine Fund and an active supporter of the Salvation Army.
More than 55 individuals donated to the challenge match, and the library trustees have contributed another $10,000. Combined with other donations in Jim Grant’s name, the library will honor Grant by naming the Children’s Collection in his memory.
The Peterborough Town Library has recently broken ground for a $8.5 million dollar restoration and renovation of the library. The library project is moving forward after nine years of planning and community input and support. Harvey Construction of Bedford is overseeing the project along with Ann Beha Architects of Boston. Construction is projected to take approximately 15 months and is scheduled to be complete in August 2021. During the construction period, a temporary library has been opened in the Monadnock Plaza.
To learn more about the library project, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org/LibraryProject or call 924-8045.