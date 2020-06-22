Peterborough Town Library launched its summer reading program on June 22.
The program runs for seven weeks, until Aug. 7. Those who would like to participate in the program may download a reading bingo sheet from the library's webpage at https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/summer-reading-2/ or pick one up at the library’s new temporary space at 1 Jaffrey Road, Unit 2 (next to The Pearl) Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants who turn in the log by Aug. 7 (by email: library@peterboroughnh.gov) will be eligible to win one of 10 raffle prizes. Everyone who turns in completed bingo (one row, column or diagonal) will receive a $5 gift certificate to Toadstool Bookshop. Those who complete the entire bingo sheet will be entered in a grand prize drawing.
Each week the library will post a summer reading program sheet on its webpage with suggested reads for all ages, a writing prompt, movies to watch, creative projects and physical activities.
Virtual Family Storytime runs through Aug. 4 every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. The library will continue to host tech programs, short reads and monthly book clubs for adults and tween/teens.
Curbside delivery of books resumed on June 15. For information on how to reserve materials, visit https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/item-returns-curbside-services/
Information: 924-8040.