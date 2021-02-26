The Peterborough Town Library and partners at Franklin Pierce University will host a conversation about race and how it impacts everyone’s lives on Tuesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The conversation will be hosted on Zoom and moderated by library staff and other trained facilitators.
To help prepare for the discussion, attendees are asked to watch a short TED talk with Baratunde Thurston and read one article by Jeremy Dowsett before the discussion. Links to both are available at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.
“We are often afraid to talk about race,” said Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos. “Our goal is to create a place for people to feel welcome and respected while learning about and discussing this topic. It’s a conversation, not a confrontation.”
To register for the program, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org/Events/Talkaboutrace
The conversation is funded in part by the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries grant, which is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.