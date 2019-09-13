The next Peterborough Rotary Club Cruz-In event will be Sunday, Sept. 15, in Depot Square in downtown Peterborough. The free public display of classic vehicles will be held between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. There is no fee to display a vehicle.
Anyone who drives in an antique or special interest vehicle will get a chance at a $25 door prize gift certificate from Kimball’s Restaurant in Jaffrey, with the drawing to be held at 11 a.m.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the Peterborough Rotary Club for distribution to local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 a.m. and the winner must be present.
Information: John Kaufhold, 801-8364.