The Peterborough Rotary Club has announced it will hold the first Cruz-In event of 2020 on Sunday morning, June 21, Fathers’ Day, at the Depot Square parking lot in downtown Peterborough, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Because of the current COVID-19 crisis, the last Cruz-In was changed to a Cruz-By as about 25 display vehicles with balloons and signs drove by Monadnock Community Hospital, local fire departments, retirement communities, and nursing homes to demonstrate our gratitude for the extra services provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
This event will require social distancing of display vehicles and all attendees must wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles. The event is free to attendees and all are welcome - there is no fee to display a vehicle.
So get your Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, Ford Model T, and MGA out of storage, wash and polish it, and then get to Cruz-In.
There will be free door prizes for the first 50 participants that display a vehicle, compliments of "Hemmings News" and the Peterborough Rotary Club.
For other information about the Cruz-in event, call John Kaufhold at 801-8364.
The Cruz-In will take place the third Sunday of each summer month in the Depot Square Parking lot in downtown Peterborough from 9 a.m. to noon.