The next Peterborough Rotary Club Cruz-In event will be Sunday in Depot Square in downtown Peterborough.
The free public event will be held between 9 a.m. and noon. The first two Cruz-In events of the season were washed out, so Peterborough Rotarians are excited to finally open the season.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. The event is free to attendees and all are welcome; there is no fee to display a vehicle.
Participating Cruzers, who drive in an antique or special interest vehicle, will get a chance at a $25 door prize gift certificate from Kimball’s Restaurant in Jaffrey. The drawing is set for 11 a.m.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle; half of the proceeds will go to the winner and half goes to the Rotary Club for distribution to local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 a.m.; the winner must be present.
This year the Rotary Club will offer free coffee and donuts while they last, as well as a Rotary membership information table. All donations go toward Rotary community projects.
The Cruz-In takes place third Sunday of each summer month in Depot Square Downtown Peterborough from 9 a.m. to noon.
Information: John Kaufhold, 801-8364.