The next Peterborough Rotary Club Cruz-In event will be Sunday, Aug. 18, in Depot Square in downtown Peterborough. It is a free public event and will be held between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. The event is free to attendees and all are welcome; there is no fee to display a vehicle.
Participating Cruzers, who drive in an antique or special interest vehicle (even tricycles qualify, will get a chance at a $25 door prize gift certificate from Kimball’s Restaurant in Jaffrey with the drawing to be held at 11 a.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle where the winner gets 50 percent of the proceeds and the rest goes to the Rotary Club for distribution to local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 a.m. and the winner must be present.
This year the Rotary Club will offer free coffee and donuts while they last. Also a Rotary membership information table will be available. All donations are appreciated and all funds will go towards Rotary community projects.
Information: John Kaufhold at 801-8364.