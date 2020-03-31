In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, Peterborough Poetry Project is sponsoring two new poetry contests: an ekphrastic poetry contest and a short poems contest. Both contests are open now and end May 15.
For the short poems contest, poets are challenged to write poems of no more than 12 words. No prizes are promised, but if all six judges, ranging in age from 14 to 73, agree that a poem is outstanding, that poet will win a prize. All poems should have titles and cannot have been previously published; five poems per poet will be accepted. Poems may be submitted by email to peterboroughpoetry@gmail.com with subject line Short Poems Contest.
Ekphrastic poems may describe, interpret or re-invent an artwork, or move beyond the object to an expression of imagination. For the ekphrastic poetry contest, poets may submit up to two poems of up to 42 lines, based on a choice of visual artwork (a painting, sculpture, or photograph). Prizes will be $35 for third place, $65 for second place and $150 for first place. For details on this contest, go to peterboroughpoetryproject.org. Poets may submit their work by email to peterboroughpoetry@gmail.com with “EPC submission” in the subject line.
Alternatively, poets may send submissions by mail to Peterborough Poetry Project, P.O. Box 247, Peterborough, NH 03458.