The Peterborough Poetry Project recently published its second poetry anthology, titled “Day after Day in Quarantine.”
The book features 22 works by poets from eight states, with 10 from New Hampshire, and includes poems by William Doreski of Peterborough and Sorrell Nielsen of Temple.
In her review of “Day after Day in Quarantine,” Julie M. Perrin, director of Jaffrey Public Library, said: “... The collection illustrates our most intimate struggles and our deepest fears, and touches hearts so raw, expect the words to be clouded by tears as our collective pain is given a voice.”
The book also includes two columns on writing: one by Meg Petersen, founding director of the National Writing Project in New Hampshire, and the other by Stephan Delbos, the first poet laureate of Plymouth, Mass.
This anthology is the fourth poetry book published by Peterborough Poetry Project this year. In addition to their first anthology, “On and Off the Road: Poems of NH,” the group has published “Out of Darkness” by Bill Chatfield, and “you, genesis” by former New Hampshire Youth Poet Laureate Rachel Sturges.
All four books are available at the Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough (www.toadbooks.com) or directly from the publisher. Books are $12, except for “Day after Day in Quarantine,” which is $9. Books may be ordered from the publisher by mailing a check to: Peterborough Poetry Project at P.O. Box 247, Peterborough, NH 03458.
Peterborough Poetry Project is accepting submissions through Dec. 31 for “Postcard Poetry” and for personal articles about postcards for their next anthology on postcard poetry. For information, see the “Contests” page at peterboroughpoetryproject.org.