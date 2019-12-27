The Peterborough Players are set to ring in the New Year with “Always … Patsy Cline,” created by Ted Swindley, from Jan. 16 to 26.
The musical features 27 of Cline’s hit songs, including “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and more.
This musical brings audiences on a journey through the friendship of Patsy Cline and Louise Seger. In 1961, Patsy Cline was one of the biggest stars in country music. A chance encounter before a concert began the long-time friendship between Cline and her great fan, Louise Seger. Over beers and bacon-and-eggs, fan and idol became confidants, supporting each other through letters until Cline’s untimely death at age 30.
The production is directed by Tom Frey, and features a live band on stage.
Tickets are $43, and may be purchased online at peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at 924-7585.
Peterborough Players is at 55 Hadley Road in Peterborough.