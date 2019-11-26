Peterborough Players raise the curtain on their 2019/2020 Winter Season with "A Tuna Christmas," a boisterous comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, running from Dec. 5-15.
Company members Tom Frey and Kraig Swartz portray more than 20 characters — everyone in the tiny, tight-knit, irreverent town of Tuna, Texas, amid the frenzy of Christmas.
As part of the season, the Players announce Players Gives, a program that aims to expand the reach of Players’ productions by providing reduced-cost tickets to select groups, while lending a helping hand to meaningful organizations who do a lot of good in the community.
At the Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., performance of "A Tuna Christmas," the Players will hold the first of three pay-what-you-can nights during the winter season for members of select groups who serve the community each day. Members of the armed forces, police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and health aides, teachers and artists are invited to see the performance with a guest for whatever they feel they can pay. Bring ID or proof of membership.
For the Dec. 7 shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., the Players will collect cans of tuna in the lobby on behalf of End 68 Hours of Hunger-ConVal and the Peterborough Food Pantry. For each can of tuna brought in, donors will be entered to win two tickets to the 2020 Summer Season at the Players. One winner will be chosen per show during those three performances.
Regular priced tickets to "A Tuna Christmas" are $43 and are on sale now. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the box office at 924-7585.