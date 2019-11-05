The Peterborough Players are set to return for their on-stage winter season with three selections: a boisterous comedy, a return of a country music legend, and an encounter with one of America’s most revered poets
The season begins with “A Tuna Christmas,” a comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard, running from Dec. 5-15. Actors Tom Frey and Kraig Swartz portray more than 20 characters who make up the tiny, tight-knit, irreverent town of Tuna, Texas, amid the frenzy of Christmas.
The Players will kick off the New Year with the return of a country music legend in “Always… Patsy Cline,” from Jan. 16-26. The musical features lot of down-home laughs and 27 of Cline’s hit songs, including “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dream” and more.
Finishing up the season is the return of a play that premiered in 2010 at the Players, “This Verse Business” by A.M. Dolan, from Feb. 6-16. Emmy-winner and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp returns for an encore performance as Robert Frost featuring timeless poems such as “Mending Wall,” “The Road Not Taken” and “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”
Winter season tickets are on sale now at peterboroughplayers.org or 924-7585.