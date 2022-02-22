Peterborough Players has announced the lineup for its 2022 summer season.
The season will feature five mainstage shows indoors in “the barn,” along with the return of theater for young audiences with a Second Company show presented on the new outdoor Elsewhere Stage. Talkbacks for each mainstage production will take place on the first Sunday of each show’s run.
The season opens on June 23 with the Tony-Award-winning musical “Cabaret,” with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff. The musical will run through July 3.
From July 7-17, the Players will perform “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Annie Baker. The play follows an unlikely company of strangers who come together to take a community acting class in a small town in Vermont.
Peterborough Players will offer the U.S. premiere of Marcia Johnson’s new play, “Serving Elizabeth” from July 21-31. The play had previously been performed at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. In the play, which takes place in 1952 in Kenya, an anti-monarchy restaurant owner is tested when she is given the opportunity to cook for the visiting Princess Elizabeth, moments from her ascension to throne.
“2 Pianos 4 Hands” by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt will return to the Players from Aug. 4-14. Two actors, two pianos and many more characters will take the stage for a show of piano wizardry featuring the music of Bach, Beethoven and Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
From Aug. 18-28, the Players will perform “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” by Lanie Robertson. The play offers a look at one of final performances of the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday from Hal Emerson’s Bar and Grill in Philadelphia.
The outdoor Second Company show is the musical “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” and will run on dates throughout the season at 10:30 a.m.
Single tickets will go on sale May 25. Single tickets for mainstage shows are $47; tickets to the Second Company are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Subscriptions to the 2022 Summer Season are on sale now for $188 and may be purchased at the Peterborough Players’ box office or by calling 603-924-7585. Subscribers receive a ticket to all five mainstage shows.