The Peterborough Town Library will host Katherine Gekas and Allen Davis, two white New Hampshire residents, as they share their personal stories of how they came to learn about and support the concept of reparations for descendants of slaves in the U.S. The program will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Both speakers are part of a book group in Dublin that has been reading books on issues of race in the US for over two years. They will talk about their learning curve within the context of the book group and their lives outside of the book group.
This program is being held virtually. For a Zoom link, email Mary at mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
Peterborough Town Library is in its temporary location at 1 Jaffrey Road, Unit 2 in Peterborough, next to the Pearl Restaurant and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 924-8040.