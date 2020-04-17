With the goal of coming together as a community during the coronavirus outbreak, the Peterborough Town Library is hosting its first stay-at-home talent show for all ages on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Called “Library Home Companion,” the show will be hosted by Tricia Rose Burt of NPR’s “The Moth” and will bring together many talented northern New England performers. To view “Library Home Companion,” log in to your Facebook account and click on the live feed on the Peterborough Town Library page.
Performers include:
Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, a founding member and producer of the world-renowned Three Irish Tenors and a violinist and vocalist.
Gumboots, a group of musicians from greater Boston and Southern New Hampshire with a shared affinity for the music of Paul Simon.
Ken Sheldon, Yankee humorist and creator of the “Frost Heaves” comedy shows and book.
Susie Spikol, a naturalist and writer whose life work has been helping people of all ages find ways to notice and connect with the wild creatures of our everyday world.
Robert Fellows, an internationally recognized stage magician and illusionist.
Jason Lambert, a theater artist, professional actor and humanities teacher.
Adam Arnone, a Keene native who started performing and recording music professionally 20 years ago and never turned back.
Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8045.