An evening of exploring the night sky and Earth’s place in the universe will be held Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Shieling Forest at 395 Old Street Road in Peterborough. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and/or dessert, as Jocelyn Duffy leads a program of stories about the constellations and stargazing.
This family-friendly program, presented by Peterborough Town Library, will be held in the rain or moonshine.
Duffy is a University of New Hampshire Coverts volunteer. She works as a naturalist for the Harris Center for Conservation Education, and N.H. Audubon, and at the Peterborough Town Library.
This program is part of the library’s summer reading program “A Universe of Stories” and the event is free and open to the public.
Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.