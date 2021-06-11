Aimee LaRue and Lisa Bearce, youth librarians at the Peterborough Town Library, have created a new podcast show called “Listen First.”
The show features book recommendations for families and select readings by LaRue or Bearce. The first episode spotlights “The Watsons Go To Birmingham — 1963” by Christopher Paul Curtis. The Newbery Award-winning book is about a family making a road trip from Michigan to Alabama.
“Listening to books aloud is a great way to foster a love of reading at any age,” said Children’s Librarian Lisa Bearce in a news release. “We hope families and adults enjoy a short listen to the book and then check it out at the library or online to listen to the entire story.”
To create the podcast, the library partnered with Adam Arnone, musician and owner of Echo Finch, to record and edit the audio.
The first podcast may be listened to at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1785825/8645193. The podcast is available through Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Spotify.
The library is currently giving away a free copy of the book “The Watsons Go To Birmingham –1963,” to all families who register for summer reading, while supplies last. For more information, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 924-8040.
Peterborough Town Library is in its temporary location at 1 Jaffrey Road, Unit 2 in Peterborough.