The Peterborough Poetry Project’s sixth “Poems on Postcards” contest is being held now through Sept. 25.
The contest requires fitting a previously unpublished original poem on a postcard, which challenges poets to be succinct. Each poem must adhere to the theme of keeping in touch with people. The poem must be no longer than four lines with each line no more than 2 inches wide (approximately 30 characters and spaces per line).
There is no fee to enter, and the contest is open to anyone with a valid U.S mailing address.
Entry is by mail only: PPP – Poems on PC Contest, P.O. Box 247, Peterborough, NH 03458
For more information and a complete set of rules, go to the “Contests” page at peterboroughpoetryproject.org.