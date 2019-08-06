On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge will present Peterborough author Christine Halvorson for “Spinning Gold: Shaping Your Family Research into Compelling Stories,” a free event open to the public.
It runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and will be held at the Rindge Recreation Department, 283 Wellington Road.
Halvorson says she hopes the lecture and workshop will inspire attendees to dust off their boxes of family memorabilia and start mining them for golden stories — true or not. Attendees are encouraged to bring one memorabilia item or a significant photograph from their family to help in the evening’s discussion.
Last fall, Halvorson published a young adult novel, “Inmate,” that is loosely based on her family. She will focus on that book’s genesis, which was her curiosity about the technology behind such websites as ancestry.com.
“I had zero interest in researching my family. None,” she said. “But my husband was researching his, and I was just fascinated by how all that data was inter-linked.”
Experts advise to start with what you already know when undertaking genealogical research, so Halvorson chose her maternal grandmother, who was nearby as Halvorson was growing up. She searched the U.S. Census from 1920 just to see where her grandmother might have lived as a child.
“She was missing in action,” Halvorson says. “I found her family, but I couldn’t find her. Suddenly I cared very much about family history.”
Years later, amid mountains of file folders and sticky notes, Halvorson had more questions than answers about what was true in her family. Instead of being discouraged, she was inspired to fictionalize “the known-knowns,” she had found in the data.
Halvorson will share her research process, the mistakes she’s made, and a bit about the story-writing process. For more information, contact the library at 899-3303 or email donna@ingallslibrary.com.