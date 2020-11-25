Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center in Swanzey is set to hold its annual Pet Photos with Santa fundraiser for retired racing greyhounds on Sunday, Dec. 6. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the adoption center at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket.
Owners of dogs of all breeds, cats and other small pets are invited to bring their companions to have photos taken with the Fast Friends Santa.
Photos are $20 each or two for $30 and come in a holiday greeting card. Pet parents can also have their pet’s photo made into an ornament for $25. All proceeds from the event go directly to the care of the adoptable dogs spending the holiday at Fast Friends waiting for their forever homes.
“We’ve made some changes to how we’re running Pet Photos with Santa this year,” said Sharron Thomas, Executive Director of Fast Friends. “We’re asking anyone interested to please call 603-355-1556 to reserve a photo session, and then to stay in their car when they arrive. This will help us avoid lines or crowds in the lobby so we can still put on the event while keeping everyone safe.”
Amid the pandemic, Fast Friends cancelled one of it signature events, the Road Race and Pet-Friendly Walk. Adoptions, however, have been going strong, and Fast Friends hopes to continue the trend as they receive a higher than average number of retired racing Greyhounds from Florida this year.
Fast Friends is also asking the community for help with its December Fill the Kennel supply drive. Supplies such as Milk Bones, peanut butter, and fleece blankets can be dropped off any time the adoption center is open. The full wish list is available online at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/wish-list.
Information: www.helpinggreyhounds.org/santa-photos.