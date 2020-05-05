Pathways for Keene, Inc., was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the Granite State Wheelers, a recreational bicycling social club based in Salem. Founded in 1971, GSW is the largest such club in New Hampshire.
In an effort to help local bike and trail projects, GSW launched a grant program, which this year awarded 10 recipients with grants of $2,500 each. GSW raised grant funds by holding an annual fundraiser bike ride in September called the Seacoast Century Weekend. In 2019, GSW held its 46th annual ride, with approximately 1,200 cyclists participating in the ride from around the country and the world.
In its own press release, Dave Topham, president of the organization stated bike-group recipients throughout New Hampshire were chosen because “our club simply wants to give back to the cyclist groups in the state.”
Pathways for Keene officials submitted the grant for the creation of a way-finding kiosk to be located near the intersection of the Ashuelot Rail Trail and Thom Little Way, which is a segment connecting the Cheshire Rail Trail together. In that light, the kiosk will be designed by Peter Poanessa with a Keene Ashuelot and Cheshire railroad motif.
GSW will conduct a virtual ceremony on May 11 for the 10 grant award recipients.
For further information, go to www.granitestatewheelmen.org.