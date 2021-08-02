The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is set to present a new documentary film “Last Boat From Bordeaux” on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.
The film tells the true story of a 16-year-old boy who escaped the Nazi occupation of Belgium.
The boy, Francis de Marneffe, would go on to become a renowned psychiatrist and serve as general director of McLean Hospital in Massachusetts for 25 years. De Marneffe spends his summers in Dublin.
In 2001, he published his book, “Last Boat From Bordeaux,” detailing his journey. The film is produced by The Park Theatre’s CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson.
The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Francis de Marneffe.
The event is a fundraiser for The Park Theatre; tickets are $25. The theater is at 19 Main St. in Jaffrey.
Tickets are available online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at 532-8888.