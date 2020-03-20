Due to the federal and state recommendations of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will produce a live news program as well as a website dedicated to streamed movie recommendations to help people confined at home be entertained and informed.
Starting Tuesday, March 24, Park Theatre will produce a twice-weekly television program called “Monadnock Tonight!” The 30-minute program will feature local news for the communities of the Monadnock Region, including interviews with health officials, state and local government representatives, as well as businesses and individuals affected by the limitations that are now a part of daily life. The program will air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. The second half of each show will include a live performance by a regional musical group, comedian or other entertainer. The program will be broadcast live simultaneously on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitter and Vimeo. The shows will be archived so they can be seen on demand at any time after the initial broadcast.
Monadnock Tonight!’s first guests include Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick and classical guitarist Ted Mann. Schedule information will be available on The Park Theatre Facebook page and their website, theparktheatre.org.
Additionally, Park Theatre is introducing ParkPixFlix. The theater will curate a page on its main website to promote entertaining films of all genres that are available for free online. A new movie will be added every day. Films for children will also be featured. Background and link information for each film will be posted on the page. The Park Theatre’s Facebook page will also highlight and give links to all films as they are added to the list.
“There will be a great time spent at home,” said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We felt The Park Theatre could add something positive to the lives of our communities during this unsettling period.”
Questions about Monadnock Tonight!, including booking of guests and musical performers, can be addressed to the program’s producer, Kim Graham, at gomonadnock@gmail.com or by calling The Park Theatre office at 532-9300.