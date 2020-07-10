The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will air its live telethon and auction via Facebook Live and YouTube Live simultaneously tonight starting at 7 p.m.
The evening will be co-hosted by Park Theatre CEO Steve Jackson and actor Lisa Bostnar.
The telethon and auction seeks to help fund the final stages of the new performing arts center.
A number of special guests will appear via Zoom to accept donation pledges as well as seat-naming sponsorships for the William David Eppes Auditorium in the new Park Theatre.
WMUR’s Erin Fehlau has joined the list of celebrity pledge takers to appear on the program. Other celebrities scheduled to appear include writer/songwriter/humorist Ken Sheldon, Raylynmor Opera artistic director Ben Robinson, as well as previously announced celebrities: Oscar winner Ernest Thompson (“On Golden Pond”), WMUR’s Ray Brewer, PBS Victory Garden’s Roger Swain and more.
Bidding online began on June 26. Since then, many additional items have been added including studio recording time at Loud Sun Studios, private behind-the-scenes tour of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum, autographed book “Dickens and Christmas” by Charles Dickens’ great-great-great-granddaughter and a week in an English Village. To browse or bid, visit the online auction directly www.biddingowl.com/theparktheatre or go to the theater’s website, www.theparktheatre.org.
Silent bidding ends at 8:30 p.m.
To watch the two-hour telecast, viewers can visit The Park Theatre’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/live/). The telecast can also be seen by going to the theater’s YouTube channel, www.parkyoutube.com.
Information: www.theparktheatre.com, 532-9300 or parktv@theparktheatre.org.